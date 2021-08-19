TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Market Cap Reaches $10.21 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $126,633.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00861975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00106312 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

