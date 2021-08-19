TrueFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $52.29 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001423 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $94.64 million and approximately $52.29 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00872793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047690 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

