Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,702.41. 21,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,570.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

