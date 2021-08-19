Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 566,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 24,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 221,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

