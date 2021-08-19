Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $76.45. 48,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,820. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05.

