Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,742,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $158.34. 118,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,551. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $218.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

