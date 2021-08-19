Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Buys New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,000. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.7% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudflare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,424,041. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

