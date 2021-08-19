Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Has $62.03 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 4.1% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,857,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,020,730. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock valued at $897,034,631. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.