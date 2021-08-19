Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Makes New $22.52 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,518,000. Magnite makes up approximately 1.5% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned about 0.52% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $80,835.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 327,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.92 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.60. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

