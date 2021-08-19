Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Sells 299,513 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lessened its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,513 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up approximately 15.7% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned approximately 1.14% of StoneCo worth $236,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,027,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,271,000 after acquiring an additional 427,100 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,990 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

STNE traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 4,846,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,530. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

