Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.6% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $234.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.82 and a twelve month high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.