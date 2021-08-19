TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

TUI (LON:TUI) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 45.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TUI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

LON TUI opened at GBX 309.90 ($4.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.68. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

