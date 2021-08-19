Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $63.93

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.93, but opened at $65.43. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $64.36, with a volume of 150 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

