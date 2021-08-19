Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

8/10/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/29/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/23/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/14/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 376,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,243. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 185.7% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 126,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

