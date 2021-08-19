TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 11.2% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares traded up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $35.76. 49,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,681,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

