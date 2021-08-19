Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 15,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,260,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TUYA shares. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya during the first quarter valued at $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuya during the first quarter valued at $1,878,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $20,002,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $89,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

