Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Twilio by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,307,000 after buying an additional 552,736 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $338.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.33. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,092 shares of company stock valued at $64,525,988. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

