U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 869,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 207,443 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 84,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.05. 377,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

