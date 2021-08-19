U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

