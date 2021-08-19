Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

