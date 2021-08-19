Ubiq Trading Up 19.9% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $9,351.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,559.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.89 or 0.06780371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.06 or 0.01406944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00373896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00142493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00561935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00340413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00315836 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

