Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.86. 613,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.