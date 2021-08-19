Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RARE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

