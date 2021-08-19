Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

