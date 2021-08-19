Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.76

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 4700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

