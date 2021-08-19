Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UMICY stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64. Umicore has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

UMICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

