Unibright Trading Up 32.3% This Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Unibright has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00004907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $342.28 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00849008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103225 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

