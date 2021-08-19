Unification (FUND) Tops One Day Volume of $54,461.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Unification has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $54,461.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00852072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00103793 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.