UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $453.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $428.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,390,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNF opened at $220.63 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

