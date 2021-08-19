UniLayer Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.90 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and $8.35 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00861233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00105776 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,074,723 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

