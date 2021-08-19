Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Lifted by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,953 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 3.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 936,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.