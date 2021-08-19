Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.8% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 101,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 453,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Unilever by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of UL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 160,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,911. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.