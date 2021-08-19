UniMex Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $72,521.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $72,521.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00150783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.56 or 0.99871453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.07 or 0.00910200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.31 or 0.06709136 BTC.

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,718 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

