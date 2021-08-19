Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.