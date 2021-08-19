Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.77. 2,045,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.75. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.