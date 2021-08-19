Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.43. 43,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,405. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

