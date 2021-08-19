Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Union Pacific worth $463,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 339.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 59,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $224.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.