Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 7.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 69,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.26. 14,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

