United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UAMA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. United American has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
About United American
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for United American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.