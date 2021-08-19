United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.51 ($50.01).

UTDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

UTDI opened at €36.45 ($42.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.73. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €42.97 ($50.55).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

