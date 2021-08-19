United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.51 ($50.01).

UTDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

UTDI opened at €36.45 ($42.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.73. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €42.97 ($50.55).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

