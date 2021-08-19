United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Update

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

United States Antimony stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,566. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.79. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,228 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 217.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 360,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 298,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

