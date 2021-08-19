United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. 323,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,193,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

