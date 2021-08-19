UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after buying an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $424.41. 139,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

