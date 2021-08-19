UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $88,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $10.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.89. 3,204,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,438. The company has a market capitalization of $403.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $428.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.