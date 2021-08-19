Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $3.12 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 492,524 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $148.67 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.