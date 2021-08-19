Universal Health Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UHS traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $150.85. 540,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,267. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

