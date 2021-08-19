UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $3.00 on Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00006449 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $2.11 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.39 or 0.00374308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

