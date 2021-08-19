UREEQA (URQA) Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 100.6% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00142959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.61 or 0.99707763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00907753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00706187 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.