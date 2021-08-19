Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 96,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,244 shares of company stock worth $382,426 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Usio alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.