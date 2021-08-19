V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,868 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 25.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $60.48 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

